Survey ⟩ Estonian employees' salary expectations increased on year

According to a survey conducted among over 10,000 employees by salary information agency Palgainfo Agentuur and CVKeskus.ee job portal this spring, the median salary expectation of employees has increased by 300 euros to 2,000 euros in a year.
Half of the respondents' net salary expectations fall between 1,500 and 2,500 euros. One-tenth of employees are satisfied with a salary below 1200 euros, and the same number have salary expectations exceeding 3,000 euros, according to the survey results. Salary expectations exceed the actual salary received by more than 500 euros.
Salary expectations when changing jobs are 100 euros higher than the salary expectations at the respondents' current job, and this has increased in all job groups. The salary expectations of non-employed individuals have also increased. Last spring, job seekers wanted to earn a net salary of 1,300 euros, whereas this spring, the median salary expectation is 1,500 euros.
During the health crisis, employees' insecurity in the labor market grew, and salary expectations did not increase as quickly. However, since last spring, there has been a fairly rapid increase in employees' salary expectations. Salary expectations are influenced by wage growth -- over half of the survey participants had their base salary increase within the year, which maintains job satisfaction but also increases salary expectations.
The increase in prices and decline in the ability to cope also affects salary expectations. Compared to last year, the proportion of employees who cope poorly has increased according to the survey, and the proportion of those coping well has decreased. Although more than half of the employees manage with their salary, many have seen a deterioration in their coping compared to last year.
There are more employees who are struggling among those with lower salaries and those performing simpler tasks -- almost a third, 32 percent, of unskilled laborers and 33 percent of customer service employees are struggling.
The ability to cope is average among those who earn a net salary of over 1,500 euros while those whose net salary exceeds 2,500 euros are able to cope well. These figures have also increased over the year.
Due to poorer coping, employees also frequently experience tensions and stress due to money-related worries.
Palgainfo Agentuur and CVKeskus.ee conduct surveys of employers and employees twice a year, collecting assessments of salary changes, studying labor market behavior, employee satisfaction, and motivation. This spring, the survey of employees and job seekers involved 10,532 people, of whom 8,327 were employed.