Survey ⟩ Estonian employees' salary expectations increased on year

Half of the respondents' net salary expectations fall between 1,500 and 2,500 euros. One-tenth of employees are satisfied with a salary below 1200 euros, and the same number have salary expectations exceeding 3,000 euros, according to the survey results. Salary expectations exceed the actual salary received by more than 500 euros.

Salary expectations when changing jobs are 100 euros higher than the salary expectations at the respondents' current job, and this has increased in all job groups. The salary expectations of non-employed individuals have also increased. Last spring, job seekers wanted to earn a net salary of 1,300 euros, whereas this spring, the median salary expectation is 1,500 euros.

During the health crisis, employees' insecurity in the labor market grew, and salary expectations did not increase as quickly. However, since last spring, there has been a fairly rapid increase in employees' salary expectations. Salary expectations are influenced by wage growth -- over half of the survey participants had their base salary increase within the year, which maintains job satisfaction but also increases salary expectations.