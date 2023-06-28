Estonian PM in Brussels: Developments within Russia must not shake our support for Ukraine

"We are also committed to the reconstruction of Ukraine, which must start now -- combined with EU integration and reforms, it can become the perfect boost for Ukraine’s economy. But it is unfair that the taxpayers of democratic countries should pay for the war damage caused by Russia. Ukraine is a victim of Russia’s war and according to international law, must be compensated by Russia. We need a solution that would allow the use of frozen assets, which we have seized with sanctions from Russian citizens and companies, to compensate war damages. My government is the first country in the EU that started work on such a legal draft, but we need a European solution. We hope others will follow and that we'll speedily find a joint approach also within the EU," she added.

According to the prime minister, Ukraine's future is in the European Union and NATO, and she has no doubt that Ukrainians are working hard to start accession negotiations with the European Union this year. Kallas stressed that the security situation needs new common solutions within the EU as well.

"More than a year ago in Versailles, EU leaders agreed to invest more and better in defense capabilities. We need to follow that with concrete actions. European defense needs a very decisive lift. We need a defense-effective Europe able to provide for transatlantic security. This means adjusting our defense industry to a new security footing. We in the EU have pulled ourselves together before -- pandemic recovery and mitigating the energy crisis are cases in point. Another EU-wide strategic effort is due -- this time we really need it for European defense. The security situation will not be better for long, and we should be prepared for that," Kallas said.