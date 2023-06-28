Estonian PM in Brussels: Developments within Russia must not shake our support for Ukraine

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said at a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola in Brussels on Wednesday that it is increasingly clear that Ukraine is winning this war and developments within Russia should not blur our focus when it comes to supporting Ukraine and putting pressure on Putin's regime.
"Brave Ukrainians have demonstrated that it is possible to break the back of the aggressor. It is increasingly clear that Ukraine is winning this war. For that we must continue our unity and decisiveness in supporting them. There is no room for hesitation or a step back – to the opposite, we must continue to increase the price for Russia’s aggression. And developments within Russia should not blur our focus in this regard and our resolve," Kallas said.
According to the prime minister, her priorities at the European Council starting on Thursday are the use of frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine and the prosecution of the perpetrators of the crime of aggression.
"There’s a fight for freedom and there’s a fight for justice. Never in history have Russian leaders faced justice for atrocities committed. That is why we keep seeing Russia trying to conquer its neighbours and continuing with the same pattern of violence. And that is why we need to establish an international tribunal for the crime of aggression with the large international legitimacy and with no immunity for Russia’s leaders. These are the parameters I will suggest at the European Council table to other leaders," Kallas said.
"We are also committed to the reconstruction of Ukraine, which must start now -- combined with EU integration and reforms, it can become the perfect boost for Ukraine’s economy. But it is unfair that the taxpayers of democratic countries should pay for the war damage caused by Russia. Ukraine is a victim of Russia’s war and according to international law, must be compensated by Russia. We need a solution that would allow the use of frozen assets, which we have seized with sanctions from Russian citizens and companies, to compensate war damages. My government is the first country in the EU that started work on such a legal draft, but we need a European solution. We hope others will follow and that we'll speedily find a joint approach also within the EU," she added.
According to the prime minister, Ukraine's future is in the European Union and NATO, and she has no doubt that Ukrainians are working hard to start accession negotiations with the European Union this year. Kallas stressed that the security situation needs new common solutions within the EU as well.
"More than a year ago in Versailles, EU leaders agreed to invest more and better in defense capabilities. We need to follow that with concrete actions. European defense needs a very decisive lift. We need a defense-effective Europe able to provide for transatlantic security. This means adjusting our defense industry to a new security footing. We in the EU have pulled ourselves together before -- pandemic recovery and mitigating the energy crisis are cases in point. Another EU-wide strategic effort is due -- this time we really need it for European defense. The security situation will not be better for long, and we should be prepared for that," Kallas said.
The prime minister will also hold a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday. In the afternoon, Kallas will be hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In the evening, the Estonian premier will meet with her Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo and participate in a panel discussion dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union.