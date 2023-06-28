Statistics: Estonian residents live more years in good health

Life expectancy at birth was 78.1 years in Estonia in 2022, with male life expectancy at 73.6 years and female life expectancy at 82.3 years. Men live disability-free for 57.9 years and women for 60.6 years.

In the period since the restoration of independence in 1991, life expectancy was the lowest in 1994 -- 66.5 years. Life expectancy increased steadily from 1995 until 2019, reaching 78.8 years in 2019. Over the next two years, life expectancy dropped to the level of 2014 (77.2) due to high mortality during the pandemic.

"Following the slight decline in the two preceding years, life expectancy is on the rise again and has returned to the pre-pandemic level. Life expectancy in 2022 was similar to life expectancy in 2017, when it was 78.2 years," Terje Trasberg, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Women can expect to live 8.7 years longer than men.

"In 1990-2009, male life expectancy was over ten years shorter than female life expectancy. Since 2010, the gap has narrowed and was 8.4 years in 2019," Trasberg said.

The life expectancy of men in Estonia has now reached the level of female life expectancy in 1993.

Compared with 2021, disability-free life expectancy increased by 2.7 years and was the highest ever. Based on 2022 data, men have 57.9 and women 60.6 healthy life years.