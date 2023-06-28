Estonian cbank: Volume of loans issued by banks grows in May

The volume of loans issued to both companies and households in Estonia grew month over month in May, according to statistics by the Bank of Estonia.
The balance sheet of credit institutions stood at 38.5 billion euros in May. This was 0.5 percent or 188 million euros more than in the previous month, and 0.4 percent or 139 million euros more than a year earlier, the central bank said.
The volume of deposits in the banks totaled 28 billion euros. Deposits were 111 million euros more than in the previous month, but 21 million euros less than a year earlier. The term deposits of resident households and businesses were four billion euros, which was 109 percent more than a year earlier. Non-resident deposits declined by 101 million euros over the year and made up 13 percent of the stock of deposits of the banks.
The assets of leasing companies totaled 3.1 billion euros and yearly growth in them was 0.8 percent or 26 million euros.
The value of long-term loans and leases issued to companies during the month was 493 million euros in May, which was 283 million euros more than in the previous month and 12 million euros more than a year earlier. Companies in infrastructure dominated in taking out long-term loans and leases, and the volume of long-term loans and leases issued to them was 207 million euros.
Corporate loans overdue by more than 60 days totaled 27 million euros. They totaled 29 million euros in the previous month and 25 million euros a year earlier.
The deposits of companies grew by 0.7 percent over the year to reach 9.9 billion euros. Term deposits totaled 1.6 billion euros, up from 500 million euros a year earlier.
The average interest rate on long-term loans granted to companies was 5.82 percent in May. It was 5.59 percent in the previous month and 3.06 percent a year earlier. The average interest rate on leases issued to companies was 5.58 percent, which was 0.09 percentage point higher than a month previously. A year earlier the interest rate was 2.27 percent.
The average interest rate on the term deposits of companies continued to rise and was 2.68 percent in May. It was 2.31 percent in the previous month and 0.49 percent a year earlier.
The volume of housing loans issued to households was 176 million euros, which was 26 million euros more than in the previous month, but 55 million euros less than a year earlier. Cars were leased for 31 million euros, which was four million euros more than in the previous month but four million euros less than a year previously. Credit card loans of 57 million euros were granted in May.
Household loans overdue by more than 60 days totaled 26 million euros, of which 12 million euros was in housing loans. Overdue housing loans were 0.1 percent of the portfolio of such loans.
Household deposits stood at 11.4 billion euros, which was 21 million euros more than in the previous month and 215 million euros more than a year previously. The amount held as term deposits increased by 66 percent over the year.
The average interest rate on housing loans with a mortgage issued to households, meaning new loans and not amended loans, was 5.22 percent. This was 0.15 percentage point higher than a month earlier, and 3.27 percentage points higher than a year previously. The average interest rate on car leases also continue to rise, and the average rate in May on car leases issued to households was 5.75 percent. That was 0.17 percentage point higher than a month previously and 3.42 percentage points higher than a year earlier.
The interest rate on term deposits was 2.74 percent. It was 2.53 percent in the previous month and 0.49 percent a year earlier.