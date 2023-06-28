Estonian cbank: Volume of loans issued by banks grows in May

The balance sheet of credit institutions stood at 38.5 billion euros in May. This was 0.5 percent or 188 million euros more than in the previous month, and 0.4 percent or 139 million euros more than a year earlier, the central bank said.

The volume of deposits in the banks totaled 28 billion euros. Deposits were 111 million euros more than in the previous month, but 21 million euros less than a year earlier. The term deposits of resident households and businesses were four billion euros, which was 109 percent more than a year earlier. Non-resident deposits declined by 101 million euros over the year and made up 13 percent of the stock of deposits of the banks.

The assets of leasing companies totaled 3.1 billion euros and yearly growth in them was 0.8 percent or 26 million euros.

The value of long-term loans and leases issued to companies during the month was 493 million euros in May, which was 283 million euros more than in the previous month and 12 million euros more than a year earlier. Companies in infrastructure dominated in taking out long-term loans and leases, and the volume of long-term loans and leases issued to them was 207 million euros.