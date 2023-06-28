Erkki Koort: Strategic deception is in the genetic code of Russian special services

In the arsenal of the Russian special services, the term «maskirovka» is used to denote (strategic) deception. The «rebellion» seems to follow the traditions, but it is not possible to prove anything related to it to the end. Circumstantial evidence must be relied upon.

The more information and hints about the events that took place in Russia on June 23-24, the more it seems that the mutiny was not really a mutiny. It is true that under the visible orchestration of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner's shadow army, the cities of millions, Rostov and Voronez, were occupied and they moved on to Moscow. I emphasize the word visible orchestration because it was certainly not a spontaneous initiation.

We all base our analysis on what the Kremlin said or presented. Once again, we look in the direction they are shown for us. Putin has previously denied the seizure of Crimea, the war in Ukraine in 2014, the intention to attack Ukraine in 2022, the involvement of Wagner's shadow army with Moscow and much more. Now not only the involvement of the shadow army, but also its full funding has been acknowledged. Why do we think we are being given the right light about rebellion?

The column of about 5,000 fighters traveled 800 kilometers without being significantly hindered. This journey is long enough to blow up some bridges or create an actual obstacle if there is a real threat. That didn't happen. It is true that said column allegedly shot down six helicopters and one plane, but for credibility there must be real losses as well. It is much more difficult to get one tank onto the road somewhere. Besides, the tank does not get on the road alone. However, there is no independent confirmation of the helicopter losses.

The column returned without encountering ground forces or special services, which also provides an opportunity for reconciliation. In Russia, the air force and the navy are not equal to the army, but are treated as a last resort. The column was not destroyed, because it was necessary, and according to the published footage, there is no certainty that 5,000 men went to Moscow.

There is another weakness in this «plan». Wagner has been completely dependent on the logistics of the Russian army in all aspects. It is possible that the shadow army did not have enough fuel for more and the ammunition would have run out quickly. Had they not been able to get anything locally, the supply lines would have been more than 800 kilometers, which is completely unthinkable.

Putin's regime sway is wishful thinking. There are no signs of this. Yes, it is not possible to control everything to the end, but for the sake of strategic success, one is ready to accept tactical losses, which can be, for example, the destruction of a helicopter. The opinion of the residents of Rostov on the matter is not even a tactical defeat, but one point in the work plan of one file of one tiny subdivision of the Rostov department of the FSB.

So what is this strategic potential success? To this end, sympathy for Putin has arisen in some countries. For example, Viktor Orbán, the prime minister of NATO member state Hungary, confirmed that, in his opinion, Putin's regime is still strong enough. The West's perceived fear of nuclear weapons falling into the hands of gangs, or the fear of what the reality of post-Putin Russia might be.

Since things are not going according to plan in Russia's conquest of Ukraine, they are looking for ways to negotiate. Moscow's threats regarding Western arms aid, no matter how legitimate the targets may be, didn’t borne fruit. The created situation is apparently expected to slow down arms supplies and put pressure on Ukraine for negotiations. It is hoped that if Putin does not change violently, then there is also hope for some stability, also in terms of nuclear weapons.

Russia has literally torn kindergarten children away from their parents, whose drawings have been counted as anti-war. The march to Moscow, which ended with the alleged destruction of seven aircraft, was nothing worth mentioning. Criminal cases are closed.

There will be no major purge in the power structures. Putin thanked all the participants in the uprising, regardless of which «side» they were on.