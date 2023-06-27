Tu, 27.06.2023
EDITORIAL ⟩ The Wagner Uprising Served as a Warning Bell to Estonia

Postimees
Caricature: Shoigu! Gerassimov! What the hell circus did I organize here?! Where am I even?!
Caricature: Shoigu! Gerassimov! What the hell circus did I organize here?! Where am I even?! Illustration: Urmas Nemvalts
  • At least superficially, the Wagner incident has come to an end.
  • We do not know the agreements reached between the parties and whether they will hold.
  • Our task is to ensure the security of our borders.

The armed revolt and march towards Moscow led by the shadow leader of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, lasted a total of one day and ended with relatively little bloodshed through a mutual agreement. The long-term consequences of this incident will become clear in due course.

There has been much speculation over the causes and potential developments of the uprising in the past three days, but nobody has a complete understanding of the incident. Today's newspaper provides an overview of both the events themselves and the preceding and subsequent developments, as well as analyst opinions.

It is known that Prigozhin's criticism of the senior military leadership in Russia became increasingly harsh in recent months, with the inadequate supply of Wagner units during the Battle of Bahmut being the reason. However, there are sources claiming that the supply was adequate, but Prigozhin himself set it aside to fabricate accusations. It is possible that he had been preparing for the uprising for some time, with the aim of thwarting the Kremlin's plan to bring Wagner and other private military units under unified command starting from July 1.

Whatever the reasons for Wagner's resistance were, it proved unsuccessful. Prigozhin likely overestimated the willingness of Russian forces to join his side, despite his calls. Realizing that he lacked sufficient strength to take over Moscow, he reached an agreement with the Kremlin and ordered his forces to return to their positions.

The behavior of the Russian authorities is also peculiar. Although Vladimir Putin's initial response was harsh, with Prigozhin being charged with organizing an armed uprising, the Kremlin announced on Saturday evening that the Wagner fighters involved in the uprising would not face charges, and Prigozhin was allowed to emigrate to Belarus. His whereabouts have not been disclosed since. Yesterday, he made an audio statement justifying his actions. However, the criminal case against him has not been dropped.

Any serious political instability in Russia increases the level of threat to Estonia. To be prepared for this, a comprehensive action plan and cooperation with neighboring countries are necessary.

Superficially, the incident has therefore come to an end, and the Kremlin has restored control over the situation. The nature of the agreement with Prigozhin and whether it will be followed through will likely become clear in the near future based on whether Putin makes any changes to the senior military leadership in Russia. The extent of dissatisfaction within the Russian army due to the Ukraine war remains unknown, though.

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated yesterday that the incident reveals the weaknesses of Russia's political system and cracks in military leadership. "However, it is by no means good if a nuclear state like Russia falls into political instability," he added.

Authoritarian regimes generally exhibit stability, but only until their grip on power is no longer sufficient to maintain order. In such cases, everything can quickly collapse. Any significant political instability in Russia also means that Estonia must be prepared for a new wave of refugees at its border.

Closing the border tightly requires a comprehensive action plan and cooperation with neighboring countries. This issue must also be addressed at the European Union level to establish a common understanding. Russia needs to solve its problems internally instead of exporting them to Europe through its citizens.

