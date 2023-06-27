EDITORIAL ⟩ The Wagner Uprising Served as a Warning Bell to Estonia

There has been much speculation over the causes and potential developments of the uprising in the past three days, but nobody has a complete understanding of the incident. Today's newspaper provides an overview of both the events themselves and the preceding and subsequent developments, as well as analyst opinions.

It is known that Prigozhin's criticism of the senior military leadership in Russia became increasingly harsh in recent months, with the inadequate supply of Wagner units during the Battle of Bahmut being the reason. However, there are sources claiming that the supply was adequate, but Prigozhin himself set it aside to fabricate accusations. It is possible that he had been preparing for the uprising for some time, with the aim of thwarting the Kremlin's plan to bring Wagner and other private military units under unified command starting from July 1.

Whatever the reasons for Wagner's resistance were, it proved unsuccessful. Prigozhin likely overestimated the willingness of Russian forces to join his side, despite his calls. Realizing that he lacked sufficient strength to take over Moscow, he reached an agreement with the Kremlin and ordered his forces to return to their positions.