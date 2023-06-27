Estonia draws up scheme for using frozen Russian assets

Already at the very beginning of the war in Ukraine, the countries of Europe tasked the European Commission with developing a legal scheme that would help use frozen Russian assets to help and rebuild Ukraine. On Jan. 4, the then government of the Reform Party, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) decided that since a solution has not yet been found in Europe, Estonia would start working on it.

"We now hope we will get [it] in at the European Council. Legal systems differ between countries, but we will definitely be able to move forward with the matter if there is a common basis in the European Union. We are almost ready with the solution and it has been discussed in the Cabinet, but some details still need to be specified. We can also demonstrate to other countries how the solution could work legally. How it goes is that Ukraine documents the damage the aggressor Russia is causing them. We have assets that have been appraised, we give these to Ukraine and later Russia can settle with Ukraine. If they did that, then it is already possible to show that they have caused all the damage themselves," she added.