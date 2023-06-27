Nordic Aviation Group CEO Jan Palmer to step down at end of 2023

The aviation veteran envisions a younger and an energetic person at the helm of the new Estonian airline, Nordic Aviation said in a press release.

Palmer found his way to Estonia back in fall 2012 when he was invited to run Estonian Air, the national carrier in dire straits at the time. His vast experience allowed him to bring the airline out of the cul de sac to a situation of profitability. Unluckily, state-made investments to the airline before Palmer’s era were subsequently ruled illegal by a 2015 European Commission decision, thus ending the operations of the airline and leaving the market to competition.

"I have been privileged to having had the opportunity of contributing to the development of the aviation sector in Europe for more than two decades. By today, Nordic Aviation Group AS, which operates in the aviation market under two brands Xfly and Nordica, has grown into a sustainable corporation. We are one of the largest outsourcing airline companies in Europe and I believe that when all is well, it is the right time to hand over the baton to perhaps the next generation of leaders," Palmer said.