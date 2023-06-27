Nordic Aviation Group CEO Jan Palmer to step down at end of 2023

Jan Palmer, CEO of the Estonian national airline Nordic Aviation Group AS, informed the supervisory board of the company of his intention to pass on the leadership of the group by the end of this year, concluding his career after 45 years of experience.
The aviation veteran envisions a younger and an energetic person at the helm of the new Estonian airline, Nordic Aviation said in a press release.
Palmer found his way to Estonia back in fall 2012 when he was invited to run Estonian Air, the national carrier in dire straits at the time. His vast experience allowed him to bring the airline out of the cul de sac to a situation of profitability. Unluckily, state-made investments to the airline before Palmer’s era were subsequently ruled illegal by a 2015 European Commission decision, thus ending the operations of the airline and leaving the market to competition.
"I have been privileged to having had the opportunity of contributing to the development of the aviation sector in Europe for more than two decades. By today, Nordic Aviation Group AS, which operates in the aviation market under two brands Xfly and Nordica, has grown into a sustainable corporation. We are one of the largest outsourcing airline companies in Europe and I believe that when all is well, it is the right time to hand over the baton to perhaps the next generation of leaders," Palmer said.
"The long-term contracts we have just signed will ensure that the airline has good development opportunities for the years to come. Our good old Estonian airline has been growing very fast in recent years and I see no reason why this should not continue. I am sincerely grateful to the Estonian state for entrusting me with such a responsible position," he added.
Climate Minister Kristen Michal, who as minister of economic affairs and infrastructure founded Nordica in 2015, thanked Palmer for maintaining and developing Estonian connections in aviation.
"Jan Palmer has been one of the key figures in the creation of Estonian and European connections. His contacts and energy have helped to put the wind under the wings of many air connections that are necessary for the people of Estonia on a daily basis and worthwhile for Nordica. Quality connections are invaluable in defining the economy, security and belonging of a small country. I would like to thank Jan for his great and lasting contribution to the development of air connections between Estonia and Europe," he said.
"On behalf of the supervisory board, I would like to thank Jan for his years of dedication and steady guiding hand during turbulent times in the industry for the past decade. We look forward to his continued involvement in the group in other capacities," David O'Brock, chairman of the supervisory board of Nordic Aviation Group, said.
The supervisory board of the national airline and Jan Palmer have agreed that the latter will help prepare the transfer of the company by the end of the year and advise the council on its search for a new leader.