Competition Council grants Eesti Gaas permission to acquire Gaso

The Competition Council authorized the transaction as it did not find any significant distortion of competition.

Having assessed the information provided by the companies and obtained by the Competition Council, the Council concluded that the merger would not result in a significant change in the market structure, lessen competition or create or strengthen a dominant position in the affected markets in Latvia, and that the merger should therefore be cleared.

Companies of Eesti Gaas Group sell pipeline gas, compressed natural gas (CNG), compressed biomethane (CBM) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to customers and operate the largest gas distribution network in Estonia. Eesti Gaas Group is also an active gas wholesaler on the international market. The group is also active in the production and sale of solar energy and in the retail sale of electricity.

Eesti Gaas' subsidiary Elenger sells natural gas and electricity to household and corporate customers in Latvia. In addition, Elenger and Elenger Marine Estonia offer off-grid LNG solutions to corporate customers. Other Eesti Gaas Group companies, namely its parent company Infortar, are involved in electricity generation and other activities in Latvia.