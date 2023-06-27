NATO reserve officers' congress focusing on increasing reserve forces

President of CIOR, Lt. Col. Toomas Luman, said in his opening speech that Finland is an example for all NATO reserve forces.

"80 percent of young Finnish men complete their conscription service and then continue to serve in the reserve forces," Luman said. He added that Finland joining NATO and CIOR makes both the Baltic Sea region and all of Europe safer.

Estonia took over the presidency of CIOR last summer from German reserve officers. Estonia's goal during its chairmanship is to more actively bring reserve force issues to the NATO Military Committee and encourage countries to invest in the development of their reserve forces.

"A full-scale war in Europe and the tense security situation require more effective involvement and preparation of reserves," Luman said.

Established in 1948, the core of CIOR meets four times a year, and its activities include preparing reserve officers and non-commissioned officers, relations with employers, and the status of reserve forces within NATO.

Each year, CIOR organizes seminars for young reserve officers, civilian-military cooperation exercises, and a language academy where reserve officers can improve their English and French as part of the summer congress. The organization also organizes a military competition. Altogether, CIOR represents more than a million reservists from NATO and partner countries.

A total of 28 active duty and reserve military personnel from Estonia are participating in the reserve officers' congress and military competition. A total of 550 reservists from NATO and partner countries have gathered in Helsinki.