2 people killed in Parnu County car crash

A passenger car drove off the road in Pohara village, Parnu County, before noon on Tuesday, killing two men in the vehicle and injuring three.
The road accident happened just after 11:30 a.m. on the Pohara-Ellamaa road. At the scene of the accident, it appeared that a Volkswagen Golf, which had been traveling from Ahaste towards Parnu, had veered off the road in a gentle curve and flipped onto its roof, the regional Parnu Postimees reported.
Currently, police, rescue workers, and an ambulance are working at the scene.