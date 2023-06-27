Estonian president signs laws passed in parlt by confidence votes

Estonian President Alar Karis signed on Tuesday eight laws passed in the parliament through votes of confidence, including those concerning marriage equality and tax hikes, Postimees reports.
"Just before the meeting of the National Defense Council, I signed eight laws passed in the parliament in recent weeks," the president said at a press conference.
"Fundamental choices that have sparked a lot of societal debate have been made with these laws. They choices concern taxes, the definition of marriage, and national defense. My position is that such complex decisions should indeed be made by the parliament," Karis commented.
The head of state noted that his task is to protect the Constitution, the core of which is democracy itself.
"This means that the parliament must be the space where choices that the state is facing are made. I admit that I am somewhat uneasy about tying so many bills to a vote of confidence. The Constitution allows for this, but the question is when the use of this opportunity become excessive," he said.
"Let us imagine an extreme situation where the government ties all its bills to a vote of confidence. Such a situation would clearly be in conflict with the Constitution, as it would mean neutralizing the parliament. This was also emphasized by the Supreme Court," the president pointed out.
"The Supreme Court also highlighted that the limits of permissible obstruction have so far been unclear. It is precisely because of this uncertainty that the past months have been so turbulent in our state. It should remain an exception. Neither the Supreme Court nor the president can determine the permitted limits. The parliament itself must define them," he added.
Karis noted that the opinion of the Supreme Court serves as guidance for the work of the parliament, in the light of which it is possible to specify the rights of MPs.
"I agree that the opposition should be able to obstruct the work of the parliament but it should not be able to block it indefinitely," the head of state said.
The parliament passed eight laws at its extraordinary sitting last week, including the 2023 supplementary budget and laws increasing the excise duties on alcohol and tobacco, value added tax and income tax, reorganizing the division of work at ministries and enabling same-sex marriage. The opposition Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) turned to the president requesting him not to promulgate the laws passed in votes of confidence.