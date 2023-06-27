Estonian president signs laws passed in parlt by confidence votes

"Just before the meeting of the National Defense Council, I signed eight laws passed in the parliament in recent weeks," the president said at a press conference.

"Fundamental choices that have sparked a lot of societal debate have been made with these laws. They choices concern taxes, the definition of marriage, and national defense. My position is that such complex decisions should indeed be made by the parliament," Karis commented.

The head of state noted that his task is to protect the Constitution, the core of which is democracy itself.

"This means that the parliament must be the space where choices that the state is facing are made. I admit that I am somewhat uneasy about tying so many bills to a vote of confidence. The Constitution allows for this, but the question is when the use of this opportunity become excessive," he said.

"Let us imagine an extreme situation where the government ties all its bills to a vote of confidence. Such a situation would clearly be in conflict with the Constitution, as it would mean neutralizing the parliament. This was also emphasized by the Supreme Court," the president pointed out.