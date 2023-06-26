EDITORIAL ⟩ We can only help Ukraine, not Russia

Estonia and Western countries more broadly do not have many opportunities to influence Russia's internal situation. The most foolish, however, is to hope that they will soon continue to fight among themselves and then peace will arrive in Ukraine as if by itself.

On the contrary, we must prepare for the worst. Both for Ukraine to win and for our borders and security to be protected if Russia or Belarus becomes very unstable for some reason or poses a threat to us.

The continued detention of two Estonian border logistics, problems that have arisen during the expansion of the Nursipalu training area, and the lack of shelters should make us very anxious in thinking about a bad development.

The most crucial security front for us, however, is still in Ukraine. Although the solution to Prigozhin's rebellion contained both humiliation and helplessness for the current Russian regime, be prepared that the Russian aggressor's ability to cause trouble in Ukraine may paradoxically increase.

It should be noted that many Wagnerians are now moving on and will start to strengthen other Russian units.

The waning authority of the Russian president may reduce his influence on decision-making, which means that Moscow's decisions in the future will be just as inhuman, but more rational and therefore more dangerous. And perhaps Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov will be removed from their posts, but the new defense minister and army chief will not start to withdraw troops from Ukraine, but will continue the war by making more efficient management decisions?

The departure of Wagner from Ukraine and its possible dissolution is of course a relief to the Ukrainian armed forces. But it should be taken into account that many Wagnerians are now moving on and will start to strengthen other Russian units.

On Sunday, British former army chief General Richard Dannatt drew attention to the fact that Wagner soldiers moving to Belarus increase the risk of an additional attack on Ukraine from there.

All of this confirms that the effective liquidation of Wagner may not reduce Russia's combat capability at all. Quite the opposite. True, if internal strife continues and Russia is dealing with internal conspiracies and palace coups, then this is not the case. But we have no right to base hopes on developments that we cannot control and that are entirely Russia's internal matter.

Let's add that for a long time Ukrainians have been worried about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where the most dangerous possible act of sabotage can take place - and the damage caused by it could potentially be much greater than blowing up the Kakhovka dam.

Therefore, Estonia, together with its partners, must direct its vigilant attention to Ukraine, to support Ukraine and additional armament, as well as to the NATO summit next month.