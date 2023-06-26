Estonia: Debt collection agencies to be under FSA supervision in future

The minimum capital of debt collection agencies must be 50,000 euros and separate rules will be established for holding funds received from debtors. Managers and owners of credit collection agencies must be trustworthy, for example, the manager of a credit collection agency cannot be a person who has engaged in excessive usury in the past.

The bill transposes in to Estonian law a directive of the European Union that regulates the activities of debt collection agencies that are involved in collecting and buying overdue debts arising from bank loans. The directive must be adopted by member states by Dec. 30, 2023 and the law is scheduled to enter into force at that time as well.

An extensive credit market study completed in 2021 by the Center for Applied Social Sciences of the University of Tartu also pointed out the need to more thoroughly regulate and supervise the activities of debt collectors. In the future, it is also planned to check whether the situation on the secondary credit market has improved with the introduction of the regulation of the activities of credit collectors and whether the protection of consumers' rights has been ensured before the enforcement of debt claims and also in court proceedings.