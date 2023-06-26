Estonian PM on Victory Day: Freedom is not self-evident

Kallas said that the War of Independence is a genuine example of how success is based on unity and faith in a common goal.

"We won our freedom for the first time more than 100 years ago and again 32 years ago. Many of us, myself included, belong to a generation that remembers what it is like to live without freedom. The people of Estonia know that freedom is not self-evident - freedom must be fought for and it is worth fighting for," the prime minister said.

Kallas added that, in the midst of the general uncertainty in this world, Estonia is well protected today.

"We understand that national defense begins with ourselves and our willingness to stand up for our freedom," she said.

"It is a pleasure to note that the defense readiness in the Estonian society is very high. I would like to thank everyone who contributes to Estonia's national defense and internal security -- be it as a professional, reservist or volunteer, as a supportive family member or employer. All your contributions are invaluable," the prime minister added.