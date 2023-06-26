Estonian PM on Victory Day: Freedom is not self-evident

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a speech made at the Victory Day celebrations in Viljandi on Friday that freedom is our common and greatest value, noting, however, that it is not self-evident.
Kallas said that the War of Independence is a genuine example of how success is based on unity and faith in a common goal.
"We won our freedom for the first time more than 100 years ago and again 32 years ago. Many of us, myself included, belong to a generation that remembers what it is like to live without freedom. The people of Estonia know that freedom is not self-evident - freedom must be fought for and it is worth fighting for," the prime minister said.
Kallas added that, in the midst of the general uncertainty in this world, Estonia is well protected today.
"We understand that national defense begins with ourselves and our willingness to stand up for our freedom," she said.
"It is a pleasure to note that the defense readiness in the Estonian society is very high. I would like to thank everyone who contributes to Estonia's national defense and internal security -- be it as a professional, reservist or volunteer, as a supportive family member or employer. All your contributions are invaluable," the prime minister added.
Kallas said that people's own motivation and efforts to strengthen national defense send a clear signal to everyone -- Estonia is a country that values freedom and is ready to defend without hesitation.
Speaking about the high price of freedom, she said there are ruthless battles going on just 1,300 kilometers from Viljandi.
"The victims of Russian terror and war crimes are innocent people -- children, women, men. Every day of this war is a stark reminder of the price of freedom," Kallas added.
"It is up to us and the whole free and democratic world to help Ukraine win. Just like Estonians in the run-up to the counter-offensive that changed the course of the war in January 1919, the Ukrainians today need hope, faith and support in their fight of independence. We will stand with Ukraine as long as it is necessary. Ukraine must win, because it is a fight for freedom and justice," the prime minister said.