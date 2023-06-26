Illegal border crossing by 11 Afghan citizens registered in SE Estonia

Eight adults and three children were discovered walking near the border at around 5 a.m. on Sunday. Among the detainees are six men, two women and three children. The people were provided with first aid by the ambulance and procedural acts regarding them are being carried out.

Ottomar Virk, chief of operations at the South Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board, said that border guards identified a temporary control line crossing and the people were detained there. How the Afghan citizens reached the border area, why they arrived in Estonia and what was their actual destination country is still being determined.