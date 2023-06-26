Estonian PM: Govt advising against traveling to Russia

"I can continuously affirm that there is no threat to Estonia in connection with the situation in Russia," Kallas was quoted by government spokespeople as saying. "We are constantly monitoring the developments in Russia and exchanging information with allies and partners because Russia is still unpredictable and, although Prigozhin has stopped, the situation and its long-term consequences raise many questions. For this reason, control on Estonia's eastern border is to remain strengthened and we advise Estonians not to travel to Russia."

At an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday morning, government ministers received an overview of the latest developments in Russia and their potential impact.

The prime minister said that the impact of the ongoing situation on the war in Ukraine will only manifest after some time.

"From our perspective, the most important thing is that the international focus remains on Ukraine's victory and continued support for Ukrainians until they defeat the aggressor," Kallas emphasized.

The premier already met on Saturday with the ministers and representatives of the agencies most closely associated with the issue. On the same day, Kallas communicated with her colleagues from Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Poland, and Belgium, with whom actions are being coordinated.