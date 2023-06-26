Fee for new wind turbines to enter into force on July 1

The fee will not be extended to wind farms that are already in use, the ministry said.

Climate Minister Kristen Michal said that renewable energy solutions are more affordable than fossil ones, and this is good for people's livelihoods.

"Clean energy production also increases the competitiveness of business and is positive for the climate," the minister added.

Compensation will be paid from wind turbine fees. The Environmental Board will start collecting fees from wind turbines with a height of more than 30 meters, which receive a license after July 1 of this year.

Fees collected from onshore wind farms are distributed as compensation to local governments and households located near the wind turbines. Households located up to two kilometers away from wind turbines up to 250 meters high and households located up to three kilometers away from wind turbines over 250 meters high can receive compensation.

When a wind turbine starts working, the amount of the fee depends on the electricity exchange price of the previous quarter and the amount of electricity produced by the wind turbine. During the construction phase, a tenth of the current wind turbine fee is paid for the turbines.