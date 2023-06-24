Estonian parlt's foreign affairs panel chief: Wagner prepared for revolt for long

The chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Estonian parliament, Marko Mihkelson, said in the context of the events in Russia on Saturday that the Wagner mercenary army had been preparing for a military insurgency for some time.
"The briefs of the first hours confirm that the Wagner private army, led by Prigozhin, has been preparing for this operation thoroughly and for a long time. The takeover of Rostov and Voronezh without any major resistance shows that on the one hand there is awe of Wagner's power, and on the other hand it is not impossible that Prigozhin has enough authority in the Russian armed forces so as to not use force against him," Mihkelson said on social media.
Unlike the parquet generals and the Russian leadership, Prigozhin has been constantly on the front line and has been able to grow his authority through social media, Mihkelson noted, adding that Prigozhin, once Putin's faithful servant, has become the most serious threat to Putin's power.
"The military insurgency in Russia led by war criminal Yevgeny Prigozhin could escalate into a coup attempt if it turns out that Russia's armed forces and security structures remain neutral towards him or even take Wagner's side. That will test the authority of war criminal Putin and the FSB. This is the most serious internal situation in Russia since the early 1990s. At the same time, we should not forget that, like Putin, Prigozhin still wants to destroy Ukraine," Mihkelson said.
He said the television address by Putin on Saturday morning drew a clear line between the two men -- Putin considers Prigozhin a traitor, likens the situation to 1917, and essentially demands the liquidation of the rebels.
"The next hours will show whether the insurgency by Prigozhin's private army will grow into something more. The most important indicator will be the actions of the Russian armed forces and the National Guard. If what they do is more of a neutral onlooker presence, which we have seen in part at least in the first hours of the insurgency, or if units take Prigozhin's side, of which we are getting unconfirmed reports, the events could escalate into more than replacement of the defense minister and the chief of staff," Mihkelson said.
"In any case, this is an event that will seriously shake Russia internally, because Putin's authority is at stake. If the FSB fails to ensure internal order and to call Prigozhin to account or destroy him, their whole system of power could collapse. Putin himself would be dumped as well and Russia would face a military dictatorship. The elimination of Prigozhin, in turn, would also provide a reason to tighten the screws even more," the Reform Party MP said.
Mihkelson admitted, however, that it is not yet possible to draw any conclusions, nor to say how this will affect the situation on the battlefield.
"Prigozhin stated that his actions do not impede the management of the front. Understandable, because he also wants to achieve victory over Ukraine. But on the other hand, it is not excluded that the insurgency in Russia will dissipate the command and control capabilities of the armed forces, and that Ukraine will have the opportunity to find weak points and weak links on the front lines in the course of the counter-attack to press for success," Mihkelson says in conclusion of his post.