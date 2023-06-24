Estonian parlt's foreign affairs panel chief: Wagner prepared for revolt for long

"The next hours will show whether the insurgency by Prigozhin's private army will grow into something more. The most important indicator will be the actions of the Russian armed forces and the National Guard. If what they do is more of a neutral onlooker presence, which we have seen in part at least in the first hours of the insurgency, or if units take Prigozhin's side, of which we are getting unconfirmed reports, the events could escalate into more than replacement of the defense minister and the chief of staff," Mihkelson said.