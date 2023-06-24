Erkki Koort ⟩ Yes, Russia is at civil war. What do we know so far?

Just as February 24 took on a new meaning for us, so did June 23. Wagner's adventure to eliminate the Russian military leadership began yesterday. At least that's what they call it. By the morning of June 24, Rostov-on-Don was under Wagner's control, and an anti-terrorist operation has been announced in several Moscow districts. The ruler of Moscow, Putin, has made a statement in which he calls on the fighters to return to their bases and promises to bring the traitors to justice.

So, what happened anyway?

Prigozhin has not gone mad, nor did he start this adventure alone. It is clear that war fatigue and disillusionment are wreaking havoc on the army, and there is a high probability that several senior military leaders are involved in the turnaround. Prigozhin has supporters in the army, the security service FSB and, of course, the military intelligence GRU, whose shadow force Wargner was.

The commander of the air forces, General Surovikin, and the deputy head of the GRU, Lt. General Alekseev, made statements calling the Wagnerians back to the bases already yesterday. Both have been rather pro-Wagner military leaders. Both addresses are recorded in the same environment, i.e., behind the same brown table and in the same white wall room. Surovikin holds the automaton, but props are still sometimes used in productions. There were reports that both men may have been arrested. The meeting between Prigozhin and Alekseev in Rostov does not exclude this either, because it is possible that the forcing of obedience was successful.

Prigozhin certainly did not start his activities spontaneously. This was preceded by a preparatory phase, during which Wagner also secured positions in Moscow. They may not be in the style of digging trenches, because Wagner has also been organizing special operations for almost 10 years. In addition to the shadow wars, they have also been in open war for a long time. Combat operations have shown that Wagner has achieved a better position in planning its operations than the average Russian army.

According to the current information, units of the National Guard and some special units of the special service have been sent against Wagner. This is far from enough. First of all, we are dealing with frontline units hardened in battles and used to killing, which cannot be stopped by reinforced but inexperienced police forces. Secondly, a very large part of the Russian army is sympathetic to the Wagnerites, and most of them also have an army background, which means the existence of strong networks and certainly their use now. Thirdly, Russia lacks such military units that could be worthy opponents, including firepower. The raids of Russian volunteers fighting in the forces of Ukrainians in Belgorod also showed this.

Forecast. The situation is very young and there is a lot of uncertainty. However, it is certain that without bringing troops from the front, Russia will not be able to control the situation in any way. If you couldn't handle hundreds of fighters in Belgorod, how is it supposed to work with 25,000 men?

What matters now is what the power administrations, the elite and other people with power, including Putin's «private» Kadyrov, do. Chechens also have a very strong armed network in Moscow. There have been both open and hidden conflicts between the Kadyrov and the Wagner troops. However, Kadyrov's forces are more of a reinforced police force.

Ukrainians are suspiciously quiet about all this. True, a few weeks ago, several high-ranking Ukrainian officials announced some kind of surprise that awaits the Russians. It is not impossible that Ukraine knew about Wagner's plans, but it cannot be ruled out that he also helped them. Apparently, the main offensive of Ukraine will start quite soon because Russia will not be able to maintain a front in this situation.