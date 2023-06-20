Estonian parlt passes law enabling gender-neutral marriage

Altogether 55 MPs voted in favor of adopting the government-initiated bill of amendments to the Family Law Act and other related laws, while 34 MPs were against it.

According to the bill, two adults regardless of their gender can enter into marriage. In addition to marriage, there is still the possibility of concluding a registered partnership agreement, registered partners can switch to marriage under simplified procedure. The bill also provides for the adoption of implementing provisions of the Registered Partnership Act.

The bill would clarify the regulation of descent in the Family Law Act in relation to the adoption right of same-sex couples. With marriage equality, same-sex couples will gain the right to jointly adopt children and for one partner to adopt the children of their spouse with the consent of the child's biological parent.

The bill states the principle that a child cannot have any more than two parents. The principle that the rights and obligations related to the child lie primarily with the child's biological parents will be maintained. The mother's female spouse has a filiation relationship with the child if she consents to the mother's in vitro fertilization.