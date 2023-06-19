Court grants early release to traitor Pjotr Volin

The court believes that the time Volin has already served in prison -- over four years and nine months -- has made him realize the significant consequences that follow his criminal act, which greatly restrict his daily life and well-being, and that he has also drawn the necessary conclusions from his unlawful behavior.

The probationary period for Volin's conditional release will last until Sept. 3, 2024, which was originally the end date of his prison sentence. He has been behind bars since Sept. 3, 2018. During the probationary period, he must regularly report to a probation officer at the East-Harju probation supervision division of Tallinn Prison. He needs to obtain permission from the probation officer to change his place of residence, work, or study. He is also not allowed to leave Estonia without permission.

Volin's release from prison is not yet final, as the decision by the Harju County Court on Monday can be contested within 15 days. The court previously considered Volin's early release in October 2022 but decided against it at the time.

In February 2019, the Harju County Court found two men, 38-year-old Deniss Metsavas and his father, Pjotr Volin, then aged 65, guilty of treason and forwarding of internal information to a foreign country.