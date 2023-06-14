Peculiarities of Russian special forces in the battles in Ukraine

Since the Russians counted on quick success when attacking Ukraine and planned to send troops via Hostomel to the capital via the air bridge, a lot of special forces were used in the operations. In the war in Ukraine, several categories of attacks took place at the same time, where conventional military action took place in the south and east, and an overthrow attack had to be carried out in Kiev. Due to poor planning and the lack of other combat-capable troops, special forces were used very much as regular infantry. In this case, they wear out quickly, and the Russian command, hoping for an imminent breakthrough, pressed hard despite the loss of fighting ability.
In this way, airborne troops from Pskov, Ulan-Ude, and other airborne divisions were spent. Marines from the Black Sea, Baltic Sea and other fleets went the same way. To crown it all, special forces trained for underwater operations of the North Sea Fleet also appeared on the battlefield as infantry.
This was not enough for the military command, and when the Ukrainians began to push the Russians out of Kherson last year, a large number of combat-capable special forces were also sent to the other side of the Dnieper, which became consumables. In the end, these troops had to retreat, which was not positive for their combat ability, and did not boost their motivation due to the losses suffered and the equipment left behind.