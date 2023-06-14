Peculiarities of Russian special forces in the battles in Ukraine

«Military exercise» before Kiev

The last successful Russian special forces operation was in January 2022 in Kazakhstan, where the settlement of scores between clans had begun, which escalated into street riots. On January 6, 2022, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) decided to send 2,500 military personnel, called peacekeepers, to the member state at the request of Kazakhstan. The largest contingent was the airborne troops of the Russian army. The withdrawal of the KJLO troops was completed earlier than planned, i.e., by January 19, 2022. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin said that the Kazakhstan mission was a success for Russia and that it is worth learning from for the future.

Today we know that these were very significant words because a month later the same troops were sent to occupy the next capital, and part of the same airborne troops were landed at the Hostomel airfield near Kiev. The Kazakh operation, which took place in January 2022, seems in retrospect to be a training exercise where it was possible to test the special forces, their transport and logistics, and most importantly - in a foreign country. Apparently, it seemed to Moscow planners that the events in Kazakhstan could not have come at a better time. There has also been talk of the possibility that Moscow initiated riots themselves but given the plans to attack Kiev in the same time window, this is rather unlikely. The attack on Kiev had already been decided by that time, and a real test of forces in a country with a similar recent history seemed like a jackpot. But the two operations were not similar, and this was also the moment when the success of the Russian special forces ended.