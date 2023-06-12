Politicians critical of economics minister's decision to skip EXPO 2025

According to Mihkelson, the joint institution of Enterprise Estonia and Kredex estimated in August 2022 that if Estonia participates in the Osaka EXPO, the country will receive about 130 million euros more in direct investments from Japan until 2030, and this, in turn, is expected to help create at least 500 jobs. The tourism sector would earn around 11 million euros of additional income between 2026 and 2030, and Estonia's total export income would be nearly 700 million euros higher than before.

"The EXPO is not obsolete, just like the song festival and the Olympics are not obsolete. The organizer of EXPO 2030 will be chosen soon, and together with the statement of support, Estonia could already make a decision on participation," Mihkelson said.

"In what regards the cost, Estonia is no poorer now than we used to be when we participated in EXPOs for three decades. The thing is rather that the decision to participate is currently, strangely enough, too strongly linked to the area of administration of a single minister or ministry and largely depends on the personality of the minister rather than on long-term strategic planning. In order to avoid embarrassing confusion and the accompanying diplomatic damage in the future, Estonia's participation in EXPOs should be decided at the government level long in advance and a specific host agency, so to speak, with a budget should be appointed for this purpose, in order to avoid getting caught in political whirlwinds. After all, we never argue before the Olympics whether the minister of culture has the money or not to support Estonia's participation."