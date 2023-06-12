Reinsalu wins vote for Isamaa chairman by landslide

Former Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu won the vote for the new chairman of the opposition Isamaa party with 415 votes at the party convention on Saturday, by a wide margin ahead of rival candidates Tonis Lukas and Lea Danilson-Jarg, who received 180 and 51 votes, respectively.
Two ballots were declared invalid.
The 20-strong board of Isamaa for the next two years will be made up of Harri Juhani Aaltonen, Lea Danislon-Jarg, Heiki Hepner, Priit Humal, Karl Sander Kase, Aivar Kokk, Kaspar Kokk, Gerry Konnov, Tarmo Kruusimae, Mihhail Lotman, Mart Maastik, Andres Metsoja, Rundo Mults, Tonis Palts, Ullar Saaremae, Sven Sester, Priit Sibul, Riina Solman, Riho Terras and Marja-Liisa Veiser.
The candidates elected to the party's court of honor are Vahur Jaakma, Mari-Ann Kelam, Gerly Lehtmets, Meelis Liivlaid, Andres Luus, Erik Sandla, Andi Tubin, Rain Veetousme and Avo Uprus.