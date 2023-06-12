Martin Helme to continue as EKRE leader

At Saturday's convention, the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) re-elected Martin Helme as its chairman.
Of the 423 votes cast at the convention of the biggest of the three opposition parties held in the city of Parnu, 381 were for Helme and 42 for rival candidate Peeter Ernits.
The three persons elected as deputy chairs of the party are Mart Helme, Henn Polluaas and Jaak Madison, who received 342, 272 and 326 votes, respectively.
Arvo Aller, with 64 votes, Kalle Grunthal, with 69 votes, and Urmas Reitelmann, with 39 votes, were not elected.