Police revoke woman's residence permit for attempting to undermine Estonia's security

«Collaboration with members of Russian influence networks and the implementation of divisive policies bring serious consequences. In order to prevent the risks associated with such activities and to hinder potential future offenses, the Police and Border Guard Board, upon the proposal of the ISS, revoked the Estonian residence permit of a Zoja Paljamar and imposed on her a five-year entry ban into the Schengen area,» the ISS told BNS.

Paljamar, who is stateless, is currently in Russia.

The Internal Security Service has repeatedly explained publicly that the exploitation of the democratic principles valid in Estonia to support Russia's divisive policies poses a clear security threat.

«We have repeatedly urged individuals living in Estonia to refrain from engaging in such influence activities,» the ISS stated..