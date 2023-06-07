93 MPs submit draft statement in support of establishing special tribunal

The draft requests holding to account individually those involved in planning, preparation, launching and committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine and calls on establishing for this a special international tribunal under the auspices of the UN, Riigikogu spokespeople said.

MPs underline in the draft statement that the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine is the most outrageous act of aggression in Europe since World War II and requires an adequate legal response. In their opinion, a crime of aggression is the supreme international crime, which is the root cause of all other crimes committed in Ukraine and leads to the commission of further serious crimes, and the prosecution of the perpetrators of this crime is the obligation of the international community as a whole.

«It is the duty of the countries of the world to hold to account individually those involved in planning, preparing, initiating or committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine, in addition to perpetrators of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes,» the draft statement states.