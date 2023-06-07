Supervisory proceedings confirm fictitious employment of police officers

Supervisory control proceeding regarding the legality of PPA and ISS personnel operations since 2018 were initiated with a directive of Minister of the Interior Lauri Laanemets on March 21 and their implementation was led by the head of the internal audit department of the Ministry of the Interior.

Estonian interior minister suspended police chief Elmar Vaher

Estonian Minister of the Interior Lauri Laanemets has suspended director general of the Police and Border Guard Board Elmar Vaher who became the subject of a criminal investigation on March 21.

Laanemets signed a directive for initiating supervisory control in order to assess the legality of staff operations at the Police and Border Guard Board in the past five years.

The minister of the interior is suspending Vaher as police chief and appointing Egert Belitsev as acting director general of the Police and Border Guard Board.

The Estonian Internal Security Service on Tuesday morning lodged suspicions of service record fraud against head of the Tax and Customs Board's customs department Eerik Heldna and of aiding said fraud against Vaher.

According to the suspicions, at his request and with the participation of Vaher, in April 2019, Heldna was ostensibly registered as working at the Police and Border Guard Board in order to meet the prerequisite of 25 years of pensionable police service, which Heldna needs to receive a police pension.

The preliminary suspicion can change in the course of proceedings. The proceedings are being conducted by officials of the Internal Security Service and led by the Office of the Prosecutor General.