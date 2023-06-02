Estonian Internal Security Service searches home of businessman Parvel Pruunsild

The deputy mayor is being suspected of violating procedural restrictions on a large-scale basis and the businessman, who is linked to Humal economically, is being suspected of aiding and abetting the violation.

The suspicion pertains to the property located at 9 Kuperjanovi Street in Tartu, which became vacant after the relocation of the Estonian National Museum in 2017. The state real estate manager RKAS conducted a public auction for the property in 2017, but since the City of Tartu also wanted to acquire the property, the then minister of public administration canceled the auction and granted the city a priority right to purchase the property. The City of Tartu planned to use the building for cultural institutions' activities in accordance with the development plan made until 2025. In September 2022, RKAS submitted a draft contract to the city for the acquisition of the property.