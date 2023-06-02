Estonia's postal company releases stamp in honor of Finland's accession to NATO

On April 4 of this year, Finland became the 31st member state of NATO when Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto handed over Finland's application to join NATO to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

«Finland's accession to NATO is a historic event, and the postage stamp is our symbolic support for the Finnish people to commemorate this very important moment,» chairman of the management board of Omniva Mart Magi said. «Correspondents will distribute the stamp worldwide, and philatelists will preserve the commemoration of this extraordinary event in their collections for future generations.»

«Estonia and Finland are connected economically, culturally, and through relations between people. Now that we are both in NATO, the security of our two countries is also interconnected. In other words, the destinies of Estonia and Finland are now intertwined,» Sven Sakkov, Estonia's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Finland, said.

The postage stamp will be presented by Magi and artist Jaan Saar at the Finnish embassy in Tallinn at 3 p.m. on Friday. The event is by invitation only.