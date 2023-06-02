Govt may start changing street names in Sillamae, Narva itself

Under the Place Names Act, the name of a person must not be used as a commemorative name if that person has acted against the foundation of the Republic of Estonia, the permanence of its constitutional order or the restoration of the independence of Estonia. Where such a personal name has been established as a commemorative name, including where the place name is associated with persons, symbols or events opposed to the establishment of the Republic of Estonia, the preservation of the constitutional order or the restoration of Estonian independence, or where it is a place name clearly incompatible with the history and culture of Estonia, the minister in charge of the policy sector must propose to the local authority that the place name be changed. If, within two months of receiving the proposal, the local authority has not changed a place name that in contradiction with the requirements of the law, the minister, instead of the local authority, may establish a new place name in lieu of the existing place name.