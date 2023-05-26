Rapid wage growth to continue in Estonia

According to Statistics Estonia, the average gross monthly wage in Estonia in the first quarter of 2023 was 1,741 euros, 13.3 percent higher than in the same period last year.

«Compared to the average wage growth over the last decade, this surge is about twice the normal rate. Wage growth in Estonia last reached similar levels just before the major economic crisis in early 2008,» Nestor said in a press release.

The median pay, meaning the pay level that 50 percent of wage earners clear and the remaining 50 percent are beneath, was more than 300 euros lower than the average salary in the first quarter, totaling 1,424 euros. At close to 15 percent, the growth of the median salary was slightly faster than that of the average gross salary.

«Virtually all the preconditions for rapid wage growth have been met. The most important of these is the fact that, despite two quarters of recession, labor market conditions are extremely tight. Despite fears that employers will soon start laying people off, employment, on the contrary, has continued to grow,» said Nestor.

He pointed out that in the first quarter, 696,600 people were in employment in Estonia.