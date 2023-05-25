Two young men suspected of hacking into Itella information system

According to the initial suspicion, two local young men, aged 15 and 19, obtained access to Itella's information system and downloaded the data of nearly 10,000 people.

The suspects compiled a detailed overview of the security vulnerability and published it online along with people's details, making the names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers of Itella customers publicly available.

Ago Ambur, head of the cyber crime bureau of the Central Criminal Police, said the suspects were identified despite their attempts to cover their tracks.

«The search for vulnerabilities, whether motivated by financial or intellectual interest, is a very common phenomenon in the cyber world. There are legal ways to look for such vulnerabilities and to report them responsibly. In this case, an information system was hacked into without the consent of the owner, data was downloaded and detailed information about the vulnerability was posted on social media for all to read,» Ambur said.