Russia is creating a flying «private army» within the Air Force

There is a joke circulating on the net about the level of the Ukrainian president's English skills. If a few years ago it corresponded to the B1 level, in 2023 it will be the F-16.

Getting modern warplanes for Ukraine is undoubtedly important and would also make the counter-offensive more successful, but the modern planes will not arrive before autumn. It takes time from the decision to the creation of training, delivery and logistics. Still, this is very good news, because the US decision to allow the delivery of warplanes shows that the West is ready to support Ukraine in the war with Russia for a long time to come.

Is Russia creating a new air force?

If there is any clarity about the Ukrainian air force, the Russian air force seems more and more mysterious. There has been a long discussion about the possibility that Russia will carry out large-scale airstrikes or destroy the equipment supplied to the Ukrainians from the West. This has not happened. As there have been no major air operations either. There are attacks by individual planes in Ukraine and bragging on the borders.