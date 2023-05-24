600 public figures express support for marriage equality

The address draws attention to the fact that the principle that all people are equal before the law is already laid down in the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia. By the same principle, everyone should have equal rights, including the right to marry, if they wish, regardless of whether they want and are able to have children, or what their sexual orientation is.

«That is why we support marriage equality,» the address says. «So that everyone can live here knowing that everyone is equally valuable for Estonia. And then we can all work together, without leaving anyone out, to solve the next tasks before us.»

«Every good, honest and law-abiding person deserves the best treatment and support from their country,» Estonia's former president Kersti Kaljulaid, who signed the statement, said. «As stated in Article 12 of the Constitution -- any kind of discrimination is prohibited in Estonia. It is especially incomprehensible and sad when a distinction is made based on characteristics that we cannot change ourselves -- orientation, skin color, gender or special needs. The treatment of sexual minorities is a litmus test for every society and I am satisfied that Estonia is taking the next step. Love is free!»