Fire extinguishing, air pollution measurements to continue at Tallinn waste plant

Overnight, residents of the nearby residential district of Lasnamae received text messages from the authorities that toxic smoke was moving in their direction.

Fifteen minutes after midnight, dangerous compounds were still spreading in the Assaku and Peetri areas. Around 2 a.m., officials reported that there was no more air pollution in these two areas. As the wind direction had changed, measurements were carried out in the area of Lake Ulemiste, but at 2.38 a.m. information was received that there was no air pollution in the Ulemiste area. Also, no air pollution was detected in the areas of Luige and Kangru.

At 3.06 a.m. the smoke started to spread towards Lasnamae. Measurements were carried out in the areas of Betooni, Raadiku, Umera and Mustakivi streets, where hazardous substances were detected in the air. An EE ALARM text message was sent to residents in the Lasnamae area asking them to keep windows and doors closed, to switch off ventilation and avoid being outdoors.

Suur-Sojamae street is still partially closed from the intersection of Roosivalja road to the intersection of Smuuli street. People who work in the area and whose workplace is in a safe area can get to work. Other road users are asked to avoid this area if possible and to choose an alternative route.

The police are out on these road sections to assist road users by directing them to safe streets.