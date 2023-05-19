Russian, Belarusian students, researchers, doctors granted exception to sanction

The exception having been made in the sanction does not mean that applicants will automatically get a new residence permit, government spokespeople said, adding that each application will be weighed separately together with the applicant's basis for receiving a new residence permit.

Narrow exceptions will be made in the sanction for Russian and Belarusian students, doctors, dentists and academic workers with a legal basis for staying in Estonia and they will be granted the opportunity to apply for a new residence permit to prolong their stay.

The exceptions in the sanction concern people who came to Estonia for the purpose of study or work before the start of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine and who have passed all the necessary Estonian language examinations or completed an Estonian-language curriculum and have at least level B2 Estonian language proficiency. The language requirement does not apply to academic workers.

There are a total of 298 citizens of Russia and Belarus studying in higher education establishments in Estonia in the 2022-2023 academic year to whom the sanction applies. The planned exception first and foremost applies to the 78 people graduating from an Estonian-language curriculum.