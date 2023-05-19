Johanna-Maria Lehtme to leave Estonian parlt

«This is my personal decision. As a member of the Riigikogu, I would continue to be under increased public attention, which would not allow the truth to be established or ensure a fair investigation. I also want to save the party, which has come under undeserved public pressure,» Lehtme said.

She did not want to give an assessment of the allegations against her, but still confirmed that she will provide her own exhaustive answers in the proceedings initiated by law enforcement authorities.

Johanna-Maria Lehtme is not a member of the political party Estonia 200 and her seat in parliament will be taken up by Zuleyxa Izmailova.