Estonian parliament's opposition turning to top court

«We will challenge the behavior of coalition politicians and the behavior of the chairs of the sittings, illegal behavior, in the Supreme Court. This is necessary and good for everyone. There will be more clarity on the procedural issues, which I hope the Supreme Court will assess,» Helir-Valdor Seeder, chairman of the opposition Isamaa party, said at Wednesday's press conference.

He said the handling of the issue by the top court will not resolve the political standoff, however.

«This political standoff will not go away,» Seeder said.

According to Seeder, what happened in the Riigikogu on Monday and Tuesday is unprecedented in the history of Estonian democracy.

«The governing coalition refuses to engage in substantive discussions with the opposition and violates the Riigikogu Rules of Procedure and Internal Rules Act to silence MPs, restricting the rights they have under law. Kaja Kallas, as the leader of the coalition, is responsible for such behavior, and she is also violating the principle of the separation of powers by using the president of the Riigikogu, Lauri Hussar, and the vice president, Toomas Kivimagi, as her extended arm,» Seeder said.