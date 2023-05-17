Ireland, Iceland, Japan, Ukraine join NATO cooperative cyber defense center

«I am very grateful and pleased that Ireland, Iceland, Japan and Ukraine have decided to join our cyber defense community. I'm happy to acknowledge that we've developed a strong network over the past 15 years, where NATO and like-minded countries can share their knowledge and experience in tackling cyber threats. The purpose of CCDCOE is to boost cooperation and for its members to be able to benefit from research, training and exercises,» Director of CCDCOE Mart Noorma said.

«First of all, I would like to congratulate the NATO CCDCOE operating in Tallinn. In the past 15 years, CCDCOE has developed from a small team of experts into the largest NATO center of competence of its kind. Secondly, I want to extend a warm welcome to the new members of the center, all of whom will bring highly valued knowledge with them. I am particularly pleased about Ukraine joining the center as it provides a unique opportunity to contribute to the defense of Ukraine in Russia's brutal war and at the same time gain knowledge on the cyber battlefield in order to improve the cyber security of all CCDCOE members,» Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur said.