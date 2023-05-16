Estonian parlt committee sends marriage equality bill to 1st reading

Chairman of the legal affairs committee Eduard Odinets said that the bill is of great importance and it has been prepared with sufficient detail, adding that there was a thorough discussion of the draft legislation at Tuesday's sitting.

«The committee will hear the interest groups after first reading and the bill can be amended between first and second reading,» he said.

«Over the past ten years, support for marriage equality has greatly grown in the society,» Odinets said, adding that marriage equality also helps improve the protection of the rights of same-sex couples.

«Pursuant to the bill, in addition to marriage, the opportunity remains to enter into a registered partnership contract, and registered domestic partners will be able to transition into marriage in simplified procedure,» he added.

Deputy chair of the committee Anastassia Kovalenko-Kolvart, who voted against the motion to conclude first reading of the bill, underscored that the draft legislation provides for important changes, which is why it is important to include interest groups in the handling process and hear their positions.