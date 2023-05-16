Opposition walks out of parliament in protest over measure to end obstruction

The opposition considers that the actions by which the president of the sitting interrupted the submission of interpellations and bills and the presentation of procedural questions by a vote in the chamber and opened the first reading of the bill to cut family allowances are not in accordance with the Riigikogu Rules of Procedure and Internal Rules Act, spokespeople for the Center Party group said.

«The opposition parties have offered a number of compromise proposals to restore the normal work of the Riigikogu, but the Reform Party-led coalition has consistently rejected them. In a time of multiple simultaneous crises, reducing the confidence of children and families is unacceptable. In difficult times, we need a reliable and well-thought-out population policy, which is why the government should abandon the plan to cut family allowances,» said Tanel Kiik, chairman of the Center Party group.

Siim Pohlak, deputy chairman of the EKRE group, described the decision of the governing coalition to forcefully force the bills initiated by the government into proceedings as illegal.

«We will decide on our next steps in the coming hours. Among other things, we will consider contacting law enforcement. In any case, the EKRE group will continue to fight to prevent the coalition from cutting family benefits and raising taxes,» Pohlak said.