The international forum puts a spotlight on creative cultural exchange

The fourth edition of the international Kultuurikompass forum "How borderless is culture?" will bring together world-class cultural organisers, creatives and policy-makers at the Estonian National Museum and TYPA Print and Paper Arts Centre on 18-19 May.

We will take a look at the international mobility and residencies of creatives. We will focus on how the globalisation of culture creates opportunities to survive in the future and to highlight local specificities. Cross-border cooperation is in the DNA of the European Capital of Culture. This means working in international teams, attracting creatives from Europe and beyond, presenting international artists and, of course, having international audiences.

How to kick-start creativity

But are we ready to share our culture and do we want to be part of international creative networks and residencies? Although increasing, less than a third of Tartu's cultural practitioners belong to an international network. The situation is even worse if we only look at cultural organisers in Southern Estonia.

In a survey carried out among Southern Estonian cultural organisers last year, a full 65% of respondents said they had not worked with an international partner or otherwise participated in any cross-border projects in the last five years.