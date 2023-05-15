Johanna Maria Lehtme recalled from Slava Ukraini's management board

«The presumption of innocence applies in Estonia, and with this decision the supervisory board does not take a position on Johanna Maria Lehtme's guilt. We have initiated a review, but unfortunately it will take time to reach the results. That is why we are ready to comprehensively cooperate with the investigative authorities and will pass on all the information at our disposal to the investigators. The same questions are have been relevant for us since the beginning of March; unfortunately, the supervisory board has not found answers to them with its limited rights and opportunities,» the announcement by the supervisory board of Slava Ukraini reads.