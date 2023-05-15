Rescuers of East-Viru region busy with extensive landscape fires

A quick response for saving lives is guaranteed from the Narva and Johvi crews, but in other parts of East-Viru County, the arrival of help may be delayed. Nevertheless, all calls will be serviced.

At 1:53 p.m., the Emergency Response Center was notified about a landscape fire in the area of Kaevuri Street in the industrial town of Kohtla-Jarve. Around 30 minutes later, at 2:24 p.m., rescuers were called to Kohtla forest district in Aa village, the rural municipality of Luganuse, where an extensive grassfire and landscape fire had broken out.

At 4:21 p.m., another call was made to the Kohtla forest district. At the same time, smaller fires broke out in the region, which is why a large part of the rescue resources of the Viru region is still busy with extinguishing works.

In addition to the teams of professional crews, a number of volunteer rescuers from East-Viru and West-Viru counties are involved in the rescue work.

Such a situation, where a large part of the region's rescue resources is busy extinguishing simultaneous wildfires, is certainly not usual. Unfortunately, most wildfires start from human negligence or even maliciousness.