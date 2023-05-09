Elering, 50Hertz exploring option to build undersea power cable between Estonia, Germany

The aim is to study the technical feasibility and cost-effectiveness of an electricity interconnector of up to 2,000 megawatts between the two countries.

According to Elering CEO Taavi Veskimagi, Elering's main objective is to ensure the security of energy supply for Estonian consumers in a climate-neutral way and in a way that supports the competitiveness of the Estonian economy.

«With the latter goal in mind, we want to find out whether a possible electricity connection between Estonia and Germany could increase the value of our maritime areas in a way that would benefit both the Estonian state and our people,» Veskimagi said in a press release.

«Estonia has significantly more resources for the development of offshore wind farms than is needed to ensure our own security of supply. The analyzes will show us whether the electricity connection with Germany, as a large consumption center, will allow us to increase the export potential here without spending the Estonian consumer's money,» Veskimagi said.