Consumer price index up 2 pct on month in April

Goods were 13.6 percent and services 13.1 percent more expensive than in April last year.

Viktoria Trasanov, a team lead at Statistics Estonia, said that compared with April 2022, the consumer price index was influenced the most by price increases of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for nearly two fifths of the total rise, and housing-related price changes that accounted for a fifth of the total increase.

«Electricity that reached homes was 49.4 percent, heat energy 15.6 percent, and solid fuels 14.4 percent more expensive, while gas was 43.4 percent cheaper. In April, the automatic compensation scheme for electricity and district heating came to an end. The price of gas had already fallen below the compensation threshold earlier,» Trasanov said.

Among food products, the biggest increase compared with April of last year occurred in the prices of sugar, by 86.1 percent. Cocoa was 41.5 percent, olive oil 41.4 percent, sauces 40.9 percent, bread products 35.6 percent, and poultry meat 35.1 percent more expensive.

«Petrol was 6.2 percent and diesel fuel 12.5 percent cheaper,» Trasanov added.