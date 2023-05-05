Duration of conscript service to be partly extended to up to 12 months

"New weapons systems include, for example, medium range air defense or anti-ship missiles. Assembly of these units using only active military personnel is a very big challenge, especially in terms of finding the necessary number of people. However, since we partially assemble these units with reservists to be trained during conscript service anyway, it makes sense to keep a certain volume of units combat-ready on the basis of conscripts. In order to ensure combat readiness throughout the year, we need up to 12 months of conscript service. By calling up those eligible twice a year, we constantly have one part in combat readiness and the other part in training," Herem added.

The draft does away with a list of specific specialties, the training of which requires 11 months of conscript service, and instead establishes a general principle of 11 months of training. As a result, the units' combat readiness will improve and up to 12 months of conscript service will allow critical military capabilities to be kept in permanent readiness.

The persons eligible to be drafted are assigned to a specific unit, which means that the conscripts will find out whether they will be conscripted for eight, 11 or 12 months before they start conscript service.

Longer conscript service affects those persons eligible to be drafted who have not yet received an invitation to conscript service and who are assigned to a specialty that requires longer service. The decision does not affect conscripts in service today and those eligible persons who have been issued a conscript service invitation.