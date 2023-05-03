Karis: Estonia, Sweden to soon make defense plans together

"We cannot stop caring or allow ourselves to become indifferent to such iniquity, just as your people did not become indifferent to it when they welcomed in Estonians who fled their homeland during the Second World War," the president said.

Karis recalled that in January 1991, at a rally demanding freedom for the Baltic States at Norrmalmstorg in Stockholm, the then Swedish foreign minister said that "what matters to the Baltics matters to Sweden."

"Now we are in a position to say that what matters to Sweden matters to the Baltics. I am talking about our two countries as soon-to-be allies in NATO. Estonia is doing and will continue to do everything within its power to ensure your accession to the alliance. You deserve it, and our security -- the security of Europe -- requires it," he said.

Karis also recalled that during the state visit of the Estonian president to Sweden 12 years ago, a visit in which he was honored to take part, the view from both the eastern and western shores of the Baltic Sea was that we were living in the most peaceful and secure time the world had ever known.